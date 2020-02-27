KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.54. 493,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,614,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

