KeyCorp Weighs in on Helios Technologies’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 2,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,841. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

