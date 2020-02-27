Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,597 ($21.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,624 ($21.36) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,508.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,390.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.08. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

