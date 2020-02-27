Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post sales of $291.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.20 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $295.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

