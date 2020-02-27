Kin (KIN) Market Cap Hits $5.73 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, OTCBTC and DDEX. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $21,953.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02590004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, YoBit, Allbit, COSS, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.