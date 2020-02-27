Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of KL opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $59,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

