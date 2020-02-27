Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Achieves $9.70 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $9.70 million and $21,465.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,718,910 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

