Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $71.59 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and $3.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00006859 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BarterDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00600805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00093426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00123651 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,539,462 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, Bitbns, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

