Kontoor Brands (KTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

