Kopernik Global Investors LLC Boosts Stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483,657 shares during the quarter. New Gold accounts for about 6.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 6.45% of New Gold worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 21.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,193,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

New Gold stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,801. New Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

