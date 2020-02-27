Kopernik Global Investors LLC Decreases Stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,615 shares during the period. KT accounts for approximately 15.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of KT worth $88,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,056,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after purchasing an additional 374,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KT by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,709 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of KT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,668,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KT by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,290,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KT by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,152,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE KT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 775,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,221. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

