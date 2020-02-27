Kopernik Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its position in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,401,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 583,963 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping comprises 2.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 4.83% of Diana Shipping worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,718. Diana Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

