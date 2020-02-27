Kopernik Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,813,983 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 0.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,471,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,707,000 after buying an additional 709,236 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 46,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,137,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,554,445. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

