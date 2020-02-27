Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,676 shares during the quarter. Korea Electric Power comprises approximately 4.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Korea Electric Power worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,910,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 732,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

