Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572,392 shares during the period. Northern Dynasty Minerals makes up about 1.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

NAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NAK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,074. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

