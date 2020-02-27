Kopernik Global Investors LLC Purchases 4,694 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up 0.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 297.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after buying an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

RGLD traded down $5.47 on Thursday, hitting $101.73. 1,289,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.17. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

