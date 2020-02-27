Kopernik Global Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 8.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 3.68% of Southwestern Energy worth $48,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,566,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,926,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

