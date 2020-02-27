Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 191,186 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,186 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 10.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.42% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $55,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 786,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 615,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 4,405,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 774.19, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.03.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

