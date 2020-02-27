Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Koppers has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

