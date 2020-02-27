Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $501.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.28 million and the highest is $504.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $474.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

