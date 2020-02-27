Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

