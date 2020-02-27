Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 644,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,167,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 36,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,539. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.