Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

KR opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

