Kroger (KR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY20 guidance at $2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.30-2.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

