K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded K&S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut K&S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered K&S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of KPLUF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. K&S has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

