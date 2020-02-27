Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.87 million and a PE ratio of 80.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.