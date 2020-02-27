KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

