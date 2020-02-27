L Brands (NYSE:LB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 6,939,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 298,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 236.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.