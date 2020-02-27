L Brands (NYSE:LB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02, RTT News reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. L Brands updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.05 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.05) EPS.

LB traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,714,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,559. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

