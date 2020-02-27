Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $8,035,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

