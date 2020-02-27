Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 62 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 62 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

