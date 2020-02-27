Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LRCX traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.70. 2,869,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

