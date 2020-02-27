Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the January 30th total of 387,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 68,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,745. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,926 shares of company stock valued at $184,508. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

