Lanxess’ (LNXSF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lanxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

