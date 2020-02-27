Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Trimmed by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 858,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,459. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.