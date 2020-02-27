LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LTM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,667. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

