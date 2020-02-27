Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.40 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.26) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LWDB traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 572 ($7.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,587. The company has a market capitalization of $677.41 million and a PE ratio of -476.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Law Debenture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 692.62 ($9.11). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 631.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 605.82.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

