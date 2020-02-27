Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. ValuEngine cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

LAWS traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. The stock has a market cap of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lawson Products has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.