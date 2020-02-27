LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NYSE:LCII traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

