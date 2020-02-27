Lcnb Corp Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 1,556,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,068. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

