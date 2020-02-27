LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

