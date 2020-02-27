Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.24. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

