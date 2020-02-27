Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 30th total of 322,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

LEGH traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 41,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,975. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $357.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,217,616.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,885 shares of company stock valued at $931,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

