Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce $10.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 million to $13.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $323.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.37 million to $326.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $41.36 million to $81.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $307.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

