LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Earnings Results

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $20.38 on Thursday, reaching $130.01. 1,024,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average is $130.11. LHC Group has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.