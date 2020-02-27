Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

LSXMK stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 641,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

