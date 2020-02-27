Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells $794,750.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Benchmark began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.