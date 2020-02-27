Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior ~$3.45.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.62-3.62 EPS.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

