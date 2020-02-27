LikeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,516.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,516.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00502164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.24 or 0.06521182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011160 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,615,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,793,343 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.