Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 8,223 shares of company stock valued at $167,831 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 32.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

